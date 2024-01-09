Music notes: Madonna, Ed Sheeran and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Madonna sang a fan-favorite song for the first time on her Celebration Tour on Monday night. The pop star switched out the acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive," which she typically performs, with her empowering single "Express Yourself" from her 1989 album, Like a Prayer. The audience at TD Garden in Boston was treated to an unplugged version of the song before Madonna praised her children. "I'm very grateful, because while they may need me as a mother, I must admit that I need them," she said.

Ed Sheeran already has two headlining 2024 shows lined up. He'll appear at this year's BottleNeck Napa Valley festival in Napa, California, in May, as well as the Boston Calling Music Festival in Boston during Memorial Day weekend.

Wondering who the most famous person in Travis Kelce's phone is? If you guessed his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, then you'd be right. In a TikTok for the Kansas City Chiefs account, Travis revealed the two most famous people in his contact list. "You guys know the easy answer," Travis teased, hinting at Taylor, before he said, "J.T. Justin Timberlake." So, would Justin pick up the phone if Travis called? "No. Not a chance," Travis admitted. "He's a busy man."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!