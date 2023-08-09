Music notes: Madonna, Lady Gaga and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Madonna is helping her boxer beau celebrate his most recent win in the ring. In a photo posted to Josh Popper's Instagram page, Madonna poses with the 29-year-old and holds his prize belt from the July 28 match. Madonna, 64, went Instagram official with their relationship back in March.

In the latest Taylor Swift audience update, a source tells People that Meghan Markle was in attendance at Taylor's SoFi Stadium show in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Prince Harry reportedly did not join his wife because he's overseas.

Lady Gaga is launching a new Haus Labs product. The singer announced the Triclone Skin Tech Concealer will be debuting at Sephora on September 7. She describes it as, "A revolutionary hydrating, clean concealer that does more than cover. In 31 shades, with 20+ skincare ingredients."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

