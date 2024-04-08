Music notes: Madonna, Gwen Stefani and more

Ricky Martin joined Madonna onstage during her Celebration Tour stop in Miami -- he served as one of the "judges" during the sequence where Madonna and a guest rank the dancers in a "Vogue" contest. Ricky posted footage of the moment and wrote, "Thank you @madonna my love! Always fun to be invited to the party! You all, CAN'T MISS THIS SHOW!"

Gwen Stefani, along with Billy Idol and blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, appear in two new ads for the company Workday, which offers finance and HR platforms. In the spots, all three are seen taking regular office workers to task for continuing to call each other "rock stars." "You are not rock stars," Gwen says in one spot while standing on a table in a conference room. Cut to Barker leaning in and clearing his throat. Gwen then clarifies, "OK, most of you are not rock stars."

Pals Colbie Caillat and Gavin DeGraw, both of whom have recently started leaning into more country-sounding music, have teamed up for a series of joint concerts in August. The dates start in Jacksonville, Oregon, on August 1 and run through an August 10 date in Pala, California.

