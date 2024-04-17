Music notes: Linda Perry, No Doubt and more

By Andrea Tuccillo & Jill Lances

The 2024 Tribeca Festival just announced its lineup, which will include a documentary about songwriter Linda Perry. Linda Perry: Let It Die Here will feature Perry's frequent collaborator Christina Aguilera. Also getting its world premiere at the festival will be They All Came Out to Montreux, which looks into how the Swiss town of Montreux became home to one of the world's biggest jazz festivals. It features appearances by artists like Sting, Carlos Santana and Prince.

Gwen Stefani's band No Doubt got a nice streaming bump following their reunion at Coachella on Saturday, April 13. Their catalog saw an 85% increase in U.S. streams, Billboard reports, with streams of "Bathwater," the song they performed with surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo, rising by 450%.

Natasha Bedingfield and A Great Big World are set to perform at the 31st annual Race to Erase MS Gala, taking place Friday, May 10, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The star-studded event raises funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!