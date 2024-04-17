Music notes: Linda Perry, No Doubt and more

The 2024 Tribeca Festival just announced its lineup, which will include a documentary about songwriter Linda Perry. Linda Perry: Let It Die Here will feature Perry's frequent collaborator Christina Aguilera. Also getting its world premiere at the festival will be They All Came Out to Montreux, which looks into how the Swiss town of Montreux became home to one of the world's biggest jazz festivals. It features appearances by artists like Sting, Carlos Santana and Prince.

Gwen Stefani's band No Doubt got a nice streaming bump following their reunion at Coachella on Saturday, April 13. Their catalog saw an 85% increase in U.S. streams, Billboard reports, with streams of "Bathwater," the song they performed with surprise guest Olivia Rodrigo, rising by 450%.

Natasha Bedingfield and A Great Big World are set to perform at the 31st annual Race to Erase MS Gala, taking place Friday, May 10, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The star-studded event raises funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis.

