Music notes: Lauren Daigle and Taylor Swift

By Andrea Tuccillo

Lauren Daigle was honored with a cool streaming milestone this week. The singer was presented with a plaque celebrating her music being streamed on Pandora over 1 billion times.

We already knew Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has been boosting the economy, but now we have new data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve. In its Beige Book released this week, the central bank reported hotel bookings had their strongest growth since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 thanks to Taylor's concerts in the city. She's also influencing local politics, urging Nashville fans to vote in city and statewide elections beginning Friday.

And in other Taylor news, the star was a guest at Questlove's game night this week. She popped up in his Instagram pics playing UNO with a star-studded group including Michael Che and Mike Birbiglia.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!