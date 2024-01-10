Music notes: Lady Gaga, Rachel Platten and more

Lady Gaga has dropped another tease that she's working on new music. The superstar posted a selfie to Instagram on Tuesday. "If anyone asks I'm at church," Gaga captioned the post. Instruments and recording equipment can be seen in the background of the photo, leading fans to speculate that she's working on something new. Mother Monster rocks a T-shirt with cartoon versions of the Joker and Batman in the photo, a nod to her upcoming film appearance as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Rachel Platten has announced the upcoming release of her new single. It's called "Mercy" and will drop on January 24. Rachel says the song comes from a deeply vulnerable period of her life. "The lyrics formed a desperate cry to God, as I begged him to rescue me from the fear and pain. The darkness felt so big, but the music was so huge and joyful," Rachel wrote on Instagram. "After 2 years of keeping this to myself, I'm so incredibly excited to release this song to the world."

Mariska Hargitay says it was a no-brainer to name her new kitten after a Taylor Swift song. "Her name was Karma from minute one," she told People. "That was her name." While other name suggestions were thrown around from her husband and her sons, Mariska says she and her daughter made the final call. "It just felt so right, and my daughter wasn't having it any other way."

