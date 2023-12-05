Music notes: Lady Gaga, Sam Smith and more

You can celebrate 10 years of Lady Gaga's ARTPOP with an exclusive anniversary DVD, available only at a pop-up shop in Tokyo, Japan. The DVD includes rare footage that gives fans a look at Lady Gaga's trips to Japan during the ARTPOP era, including her engagement with her fans and the Japanese media. The pop-up shop is open now at the Universal Music Store Harajuku in Shibuya, Japan, but only for a limited time. It closes December 10.

Sam Smith received the Cultural Innovator award at the Fashion Awards in London, England, on Monday. They also performed at the event, where they dressed in Vivienne Westwood. "Whoever needs to hear this right now, be all the things you desire. There's no clothing in the world that fits quite as good as freedom," Sam wrote on Instagram.

Would it be a music note without an appearance from Taylor Swift? She's a finalist for a 2024 Anthem Award for the work she did in tandem with Vote.org and their efforts on National Voter Registration Day. The full list of finalists can be found online at celebrate.anthemawards.com.

