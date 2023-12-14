Music notes: Lady Gaga, Michael Bublé and more

By Andrea Tuccillo and Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga made Fandango's list of most-anticipated new performances on the big screen in 2024. Gaga's upcoming role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux came in at number one on the tally. She also makes number two on the list of most-anticipated villains.

Naughty or nice? Michael Bublé made sure to get some face time with jolly old St. Nick ahead of the holidays. "I pushed dozens of kids out of the way to get to this man," he captioned a photo of himself sitting on Santa's lap. "There were lots of tears but thankfully I stopped crying long enough to get this pic."

Taylor Swift shared photos of her 34th birthday bash to Instagram, and it was quite the star-studded event. Among the famous faces celebrating with Tay: Sabrina Carpenter, Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski, the HAIM sisters, Zoë Kravitz and Jack Antonoff. "Can't believe this year… actually… happened?" she captioned the photos. "Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

