Music notes: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more

On the sixth anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting Sunday, Lady Gaga paid tribute to the victims with her song "Born This Way" during her Las Vegas residency show. "I just want to remind everyone here what a resilient wonderful city this is," she told the crowd, according to Variety. "I want to dedicate this song to everyone we lost."

Orlando Bloom is joining his partner, Katy Perry, for the three-part Peppa Pig Wedding Party Special. He'll be voicing the character of a jeweler named Mr. Raccoon. As previously reported, Katy will voice Ms. Leopard, a dressmaker who'll be helping characters Mr. Bull and Mrs. Cow with their wedding preparations.

In other Katy Perry news, the singer stars in the new perfume commercial for Dolce & Gabbana's Devotion Eau de Parfum.

Taylor Swift takeover. After Taylor attended the Chiefs/Jets game Sunday night to cheer on rumored beau Travis Kelce, the NFL changed its X (formerly Twitter) banner to photos of Taylor at the game and updated its bio with the Taylor lyric reference, "we had the best day with you today."

