Music notes: Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Lady Gaga posted a video montage celebrating 15 years of her debut album, The Fame. The montage includes clips of some of her first TV appearances and music videos. "Thank you for 15 years," she captioned it. The album – featuring the hits "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Paparazzi" and "LoveGame" – was released on August 19, 2008.

The Weeknd has sold his Los Angeles penthouse after two years on the market, according to Robb Report. He unloaded the property for $18 million, well under its original $22.5 million ask.

See Justin Timberlake as a murder suspect in the first official trailer for his new Netflix film, Reptile. He plays Will, the boyfriend and colleague of a real estate agent found murdered. Benicio Del Toro plays the detective investigating the case. Reptile will stream on Netflix starting October 6.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!