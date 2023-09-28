Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Stephen Sanchez and more

By Andrea Tuccillo and Andrea Dresdale

Kelly Clarkson had to dash off the stage to deal with a wardrobe malfunction during a performance in Minnesota recently. She was about to start singing "Catch My Breath" when she began adjusting her lacy black dress. "Am I good? Wait, hold on! Should I fix it?" she's heard saying in fan-captured video. "I think my boob's showing!" She then quickly ran offstage to adjust her dress before coming back out and finishing the performance.

Stephen Sanchez will debut Angel Face: The Live Visual Album on his YouTube channel October 3. The "Until I Found You" singer worked with Lenovo to create a visual representation of his new release, Angel Face, a concept album set in the late '50s and early '60s. In addition to a "truly cinematic" performance of the album's songs, fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at how it was created.

It sounds like Taylor Swift may be supporting Sophie Turner with more than just dinner dates. Page Six reports Taylor is letting Sophie stay in her NYC apartment with her two kids while Sophie and Joe Jonas work out their custody arrangements amid divorce proceedings.

Cher's romance with Alexander "AE" Edwards appears to be back on. Earlier this month the two were spotted leaving a restaurant in LA hand in hand, and on Wednesday, they attended the Balmain fashion show together in Paris looking very much like a couple. Cher, 77, and AE, 37, were first linked in November 2022 and had reportedly split in May.

