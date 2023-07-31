Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, James Taylor and more

One Kelly Clarkson fan decided to shoot her shot with the singer during opening night of her Chemistry Las Vegas residency. The fan held up a sign that read, "My girlfriend gave me a hall pass for you." Kelly politely – yet explicitly – declined, saying, "If I was into chicks, I'd take up the offer. I just unfortunately like d****."



Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde may have called it quits, but it seems part of their relationship still remains. While vacationing in Italy over the weekend, Harry flashed a tattoo on his upper thigh that appears to read "Olivia." Is it a relic from their romance, or does it mean something else entirely? You be the judge.



Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon stars in an edgy new fashion campaign. She stripped down to show off designer Dion Lee's new Cage Chain collection.

James Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, which took place July 28-30 in Newport, Rhode Island. According to Noah Kahan, who had to cancel his set due to vocal issues. Taylor was apparently vacationing nearby and arrived for his performance by boat less than an hour before going on. made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, which took place July 28-30 in Newport, Rhode Island. According to Jambase , Taylor was a last minute replacement on Friday, July 28, for singer, who had to cancel his set due to vocal issues. Taylor was apparently vacationing nearby and arrived for his performance by boat less than an hour before going on.

