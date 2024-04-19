Music notes: Kelly Clarkson, Céline Dion and more

Kelly Clarkson has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for her self-named daily talk show. Kelly's up for Daytime Talk Series Host, while the show itself is up for Daytime Talk Series, as well as for a bunch of technical awards. Selena Gomez is nominated in the category of Culinary Series for her 2023 Food Network series Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air June 7 on CBS.

Céline Dion has lent her voice to "Brave is Unbeatable," a new media campaign promoting Canada's Olympic athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. She's one of the campaign's narrators, along with fellow Canadian Michael J. Fox. She says in a statement, "The stories of these athletes inspire me. I cannot wait to see what each of them accomplishes when they go for it in Paris this summer, where I hope they will also inspire the world."

Of course you want to know what Taylor Swift's #1 fan thinks about her new album, right? Public Enemy's Flava Flav, nicknamed King Swiftie by the singer's fandom, wrote in a social media post, "The best art is created from struggle and sadness,,, da anthology is sad and real and Taylor,,, It makes me wanna punch anyone that hurt that woman's feelings,,, but no one can punch them worse than Taylor and her piano and pen."

Speaking of Taylor, Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced her new album, wrote in separate posts that they're "incredibly grateful and honored" and "overwhelmed" by the experience.

And one last Taylor note: She's got a new collection of The Tortured Poets Department merch, including a line of jewelry — a ring, earrings, bracelet and necklace — all decorated with the initials "TTPD."

