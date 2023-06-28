Music notes: Kelly Clarkson and Taylor Swift

By Jill Lances

Kelly Clarkson has thrown a little shade at celebrities she said were rude to her for being a product of American Idol. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kelly was asked to name names during a round of Plead The Fifth. While she opted not to, she did offer up one juicy tidbit: "I will say, a lot of them ended up on shows like the one I'm from. It's funny what money does."

Taylor Swift and The Weeknd have been invited to become members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as part of the music branch. They are among the 398 artists and executives invited to join this year, which means they'll be able to vote on the Academy Awards.

In other Taylor news ... she just dropped a new line of merch, but fans will have to act fast if they want to get it. The Speak Now (Taylor's Version) Eras Collection features a hoodie, crew neck, long- and short-sleeved shirts and more, all featuring Taylor in eight of her Speak Now tour looks. They're only available while supplies last, or until 1:59 p.m. ET on Friday, June 30.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

