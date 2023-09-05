Music notes: Katy Perry, Seal and more

Katy Perry and Adele were among the many stars in attendance at Beyonce's birthday show in Los Angeles Monday night. Katy posted photos and video from the show, captioning the post, "came to [kiss] the ring @beyonce thank you for being born so we can all be better." Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed the show from a VIP box.

Seal shared a sweet post in tribute to his adopted daughter Leni with ex Heidi Klum. "In NY with the young woman who changed my life for the better 19yrs ago," he captioned a pic of the two. "Thank you Leni for making me a better person." Leni responded in the comments, "so cute! i love you papa." Leni is Heidi's biological daughter with ex Flavio Briatore. Seal adopted her in 2009.

On her Instagram Story Monday, Taylor Swift shared that she's been listening to up-and-coming British singer Griff's new single, "Vertigo," and encouraged her fans to check out the track. Griff responded in disbelief at the shoutout, writing on her own Instagram Story, "What!! Is!! Happening!! I have no words." She also posted a video on Instagram with the caption, "Taylor swift has listened to vertigo someone pinch me." The artists met at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

