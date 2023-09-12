Music notes: Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

It's nice to have a friend, as Taylor Swift sings. Or, in this case, six friends. Swift went out to dinner with a famous group of pals in NYC on Monday, September 11. Who was a part of this squad, you ask? She was accompanied by friends Blake LivelyRyan ReynoldsGigi HadidCara DelevingneZoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

One lucky fan can win a trip for two to see Katy Perry's Las Vegas residency, Play. Perry posted about the opportunity on her Instagram Story, where she explained fans can enter to win tickets to her Halloween show at Resorts World Theatre on October 31, along with roundtrip airfare, a two-night hotel stay, and meet and greet passes.

You can get your first taste of Sia's new song "Gimme Love" now: She's posted a snippet of the upbeat track on Instagram. The song itself is out Wednesday, September 13, at 12 p.m. ET. Sia's last studio album was 2016's This Is Acting, which includes her viral TikTok hit "Unstoppable." Since then, she's released the popular 2017 holiday album Everyday Is Christmas and the 2021 soundtrack to her controversial movie Music.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

