Music notes: Katy Perry, The Weeknd and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Katy Perry teased that her new era may be on the way. At one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows, she alluded to her sixth album being on the way, telling fans, "If you can't love me in my Witness or Smile era, then you can't love me in my KP6 era." Witness and Smile, her last two albums, weren't as commercially successful as her previous ones.

The Weeknd performed an unreleased song at his show in Poland earlier this week and told the crowd it was the last feature he'll ever do in his career – though he didn't reveal which other artist is on the track. "the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together," he captioned a video of his intro to the performance on Instagram.

It's officially Hootie & the Blowfish Day in Charleston, South Carolina. The band members, who are natives of Charleston, marked the August 11 celebration with a post on Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!