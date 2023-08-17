Music notes: Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and more

By Andrea Dresdale and Andrea Tuccillo

If you ever wanted proof that somehow all rich and/or famous people hang out with each other, just look at the photos of Katy Perry on vacation with Jeff Bezos. The New York Post has pictures of Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, joining the Amazon billionaire and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on August 17. And to add to the already random group of wealthy stars, Usher was also along for the vacation.

Ed Sheeran's hot sauce, Tingly Ted's, is officially available in the U.S. You can now purchase the sauce — in either Tingly or Xtra Tingly — at www.tinglyteds.com and in select retailers across the country.

Taylor Swift is releasing a special vinyl of 1989 (Taylor's Version), but it's only available for a short time. "Allow me to introduce…The 1989 (my version) Sunrise Boulevard Vinyl Edition," Taylor wrote on social media. "Available on my site for the next 48 hours." It features pale yellow vinyl and a new cover depicting Taylor lying on the beach with her legs in the air. 1989 (Taylor's Version) comes out October 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

