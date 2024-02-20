Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Vanessa Williams and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Justin Timberlake is teasing his new song over on Instagram. The singer posted a video of him playing a snippet of the track to his feed on Monday. "Made it out to London, still recovering from this flu. But trying to power through," Justin wrote. "So excited for new music and everything coming this week… DROWN 2/23."

Florals for spring? Not as groundbreaking as this casting announcement. Vanessa Williams is set to play Miranda Priestly in the West End production of Elton John's new musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada. "@pradawestend. She's ready to rule Runway," Williams wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in costume.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter had a girls night in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday. The pair went out to dinner ahead of their four Eras Tour shows, which begin on Friday at the city's Accor Stadium. Taylor kept her natural curls for the outing, dressed in a black top and brown miniskirt, while Sabrina wore a red polka-dotted minidress.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!