Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Barbra Streisand and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Justin Timberlake just posted another lengthy clip from his upcoming new single, "Drown." In the Instagram video, Justin paces back and forth in a recording studio while the track plays in the background. "DROWN 2/23," he captioned the post.

Jennifer Aniston is set to present Barbra Streisand with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award at the 30th annual SAG Awards ceremony. Jennifer, who is a longtime fan of Barbra's, will honor her during the event on Saturday, which streams globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

It looks like new music from Billie Eilish is on the way. The singer posted a series of selfies to Instagram on Wednesday and teased a new detail about her upcoming record. "my album is mastered," Billie captioned the photos.

She looks up grinning like a (Tasmanian) devil. Taylor Swift spent one of her days off in Australia visiting the Sydney Zoo before her upcoming run of Eras Tour shows in that city. The singer played tourist on Wednesday alongside several of her backup singers and dancers, and was spotted taking photos of the animals with a digital camera.

