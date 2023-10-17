Music notes: Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Justin Bieber has "Baby" fever. The superstar posted a photo with the newborn child of his close friends Jason and Lauren Kennedy on Monday, October 16. "Meet my niece Poppy Ford Kennedy," Justin captioned his Instagram post. "Anyone who knows @thejasonkennedy and @thelaurenkennedy know their journey and challenges with having kids. they now have two beautiful babies that I'm absolutely obsessed with."

Christina Aguilera gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her recent Just Eats commercial with Latto. In a carousel of images and videos posted on her Instagram, Christina gave followers a closer look at her wardrobe, makeup touch-ups, and a blooper of her and Latto sitting in front of a green screen, bursting into laughter as soon as the director says, "Cut."

Taylor Swift isn't the only celeb who attends NFL games. Lance Bass watched the Los Angeles Chargers play against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday. He poked fun at all the publicity Taylor's been getting for supporting her new flame, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at his football games. As the jumbotron focused on Lance during the game, the *NSYNC singer held up a homemade sign that read, "NOT TAYLOR SWIFT." Look what you made him do, NFL.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

