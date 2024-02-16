Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Jordin Sparks and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Justin Timberlake is doing another one-night show over in London. He announced the news on Instagram on Friday. "Justin Timberlake is performing for one night only in London," the photo he posted reads. The show will take place at The Roundhouse on February 23.

Madonna has shared details about her newest collaboration. The video for her new song "Popular" with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti will debut during the Fortnite Festival. She made the announcement on Instagram. The song originally dropped in The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol in June 2023.

Jordin Sparks is making it known that she's down to judge American Idol. The singer, who won the competition show in 2007, put the idea out into the universe over on X, formerly Twitter. "Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol—I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I'm putting my name in the hat!" she wrote.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

