Music notes: Justin Timberlake, Michael Bublé and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Justin Timberlake posted a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to his wife, Jessica Biel. Captioning a clip of them sledding and laughing together, he wrote, "Love at first sight isn't limited to the first time you lay eyes on your person. You make me believe that… because every time I look at you, I fall in love bigger and better than I ever could have imagined. Every day I get to share with you reminds me how lucky I am to experience love without limits or conditions. You make me laugh like a child and love with a fierceness that takes me aback."

Justin wasn't the only one showing appreciation for his wife in honor of the holiday. Michael Bublé posted a compilation of clips and photos with his wife Luisana Lopilato and wrote, "My best friend, incredible mother of our four children, and the love of my life. Happy Valentines Day, for today and everyday I spend with you."

New Camila Cabello music may be on the horizon. The singer teased a super short snippet of what seems to be a new song on Instagram. She captioned the post, "you're a bad valentine."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

