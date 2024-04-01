Music notes: Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Justin and Hailey Bieber shared a "Yummy" sweet treat as they celebrated Easter together. The married couple were festive for the spring holiday on Sunday with giant chocolate eggs decorated with their names written in icing. Frosted bunnies, chicks and flowers also adorned the treats. Hailey posted a photo of the confections to her Instagram Story, along with a bunny-eared selfie. "Happy Easter," Hailey wrote on the photo.

Speaking of Easter, Taylor Swift celebrated the holiday by posting a throwback video to Taylor Nation's social media. In the video, which is dated March 14, 1990, a 3-month-old Taylor wears a bunny costume as her mother, Andrea Swift, holds her close. "Dropping easter eggs since 1989," the Instagram caption reads. "What's your favorite that you've found through the eras?" Taylor is, of course, famous for dropping Easter eggs of her own. For the uninitiated, they're clues for her upcoming projects that she leaves in things like songs, music videos, speeches and her social media accounts.

Also celebrating Easter this year was Michael Bublé. The singer took to Instagram to reflect on his love for his family. "Doesn't matter where we go or what we're doing. Whether it's a Hawaiian vacay or the chaos of an airport on the way home. It's always better when we're together," Michael captioned a photo of his family hugging in an airport. "We wish the same for you and your families this Easter."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

