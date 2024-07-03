Music Notes: Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry and more

Isn't it ironic? Weeks after he was arrested on DWI charges, Justin Timberlake has been approved to open a new bar. It's a new outpost of his T-Squared Social sports bar franchise, which he co-owns with Tiger Woods. There's already one in New York's Times Square and now, according to The Courier, the two have received permission to open one in St. Andrews, Scotland. The town is known globally as the "home of golf" due to the presence of the St. Andrews Golf Club, founded in 1754.

Katy Perry is apparently twinning with her daughter, Daisy, who she doesn't often feature on her Instagram. In a video on her Instagram Story, Katy and Daisy wear matching dresses and sunglasses as they dance to Katy's upcoming single, "Woman's World."

A video of Dua Lipa tolerating an unknown musician's attempt to get her to be interested in one of his songs has now become a meme. In the video, filmed at the Glastonbury Festival, the musician, Liam C, accosts Dua and forces her to listen to 30 seconds of his song, which he starts playing on a ukulele. She looks unamused and tries to brush him off by saying, "I love it mate, so good" — but then he shames her into giving her a hug. While many have roasted him for the interaction, he's loving the attention, and said on Instagram Wednesday, "Nobody gives you a seat at the table, you've got to work bloody hard for it."

