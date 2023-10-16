Music notes: Josh Groban, Cher and more

Josh Groban got a new puppy, three years after losing his beloved dog Sweeney. The singer shared an adorable photo of the new pup on Instagram, writing, "It's been a long time grieving but my heart was ready again and we have invited a curious, loving little wildling boy into our home. This is George, he's a westie and you'll be seeing a lot more of him."



Cher is revealing the gift her pal, the late Tina Turner, gave her on their last meetup. She tells People that Tina gave her a pair of her high heels. "I'm not going to wear them," Cher says. "I just have them up in my closet." Tina died in May at age 83.

Katy Perry is a Traylor fan. The singer, once considered Taylor Swift's rival, showed her support for the new couple in the comments section of Vogue's post featuring photos of Taylor and Travis Kelce arriving at the SNL after party. "I ship," Katy wrote.



In other Taylor news, her The Eras Tour concert film broke another record. It's the biggest IMAX opening ever for a film by a musical artist, concert or documentary, taking in $13 million in IMAX global box office tallies this weekend. It's also already been nominated for a Critics Choice Documentary Award in the Best Music Documentary category.

