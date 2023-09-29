Music notes: Jonas Brothers, Melissa Etheridge and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

The Jonas BrothersNick, Joe and Kevin – wished a happy birthday to the "bonus Jonas," their younger brother, Frankie. They all shared photos to their social media in celebration of Frankie turning 23 on Thursday, September 28. "Happy birthday to one of the coolest people I know," Joe captioned his post. Frankie responded, "I wouldn't know how to be cool if I didn't have you to look up to."

He may produce scary movies for a living, but Blumhouse founder Jason Blum says one thing scares him more than anything. "The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift!" he jokes to Entertainment Weekly. So much so that he "bowed his head" and changed the release date of The Exorcist: Believer so it wouldn't compete with Taylor's Eras Tour concert film. Exorcist now comes out October 6, while Taylor's movie comes out October 13.

And speaking of Taylor, "Cruel Summer" has become her longest-leading number one on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. It tops the chart for the eighth week, surpassing her seven-week chart-topper "I Knew You Were Trouble" in 2013.

Pink's collaboration with country star Chris Stapleton, "Just Say I'm Sorry," took home the Crossover Song of 2023 award at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards Thursday night.

Melissa Etheridge posted a clip of the finale to her opening night performance of her Broadway show, My Window. "Wow - what a special opening night on BROADWAY!" she captioned it. "A special thank you to all the wonderful fans who came to see the show, and to all the people who helped make this happen. Broadway - here I am!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

