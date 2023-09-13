Music notes: John Mayer, Bonnie Tyler and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

John Mayer is playing a special concert in Los Angeles next week for a good cause. He'll take the stage at The Wiltern on Tuesday, September 19, with all proceeds benefiting Heart and Armor, a foundation that supports veterans health. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m.

Taylor Swift is releasing a Target exclusive Tangerine Edition vinyl of 1989 (Taylor's Version) that includes five previously unreleased songs from The Vault and one bonus track. The album comes out October 27.

Bonnie Tyler just hit a YouTube milestone. Her classic 1983 song "Total Eclipse of the Heart (Turn Around)" has officially crossed the billion-views mark. It's her first video to reach the Billion Views Club.

Jewel will be performing at the Angel Awards Gala later this month for Project Angel Food, which prepares and delivers meals to thousands of people living with critical illnesses in Los Angeles County. The gala takes place Saturday, September 23, in Hollywood.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

