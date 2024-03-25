Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Josh Groban and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Jennifer Lopez recently took time to visit the Great White Way with one of her twins, Emme. The duo watched the Broadway revival cast of Merrily We Roll Along perform on Sunday. In a carousel posted to Instagram, Jennifer shared pictures from the experience, including the production's sign all lit up and a photo of Emme smiling with the show's lead actor, Jonathan Groff. "A Merry Sunday," Jennifer captioned the post.

Mariah Carey has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame award, which honors her as one of the most streamed artists in the organization's history. "She is an accomplished artist who has reached cultural icon status and that is reflected in the data," Michael Huppe, president and CEO of SoundExchange, said.

Dua Lipa is going back home for a special show. "HOMETOWN !! so excited to announce I'll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year," Dua wrote on Instagram. "this is such a special iconic venue and I can't wait to share these songs live with you." Those in the U.K. and Ireland who have preordered her new album, Radical Optimism, will get early access to buy tickets through a presale.

Josh Groban is set to host Jazz at Lincoln Center's 2024 gala, called Celebrating Tony Bennett. The event will take place on April 17, and will highlight Tony's contributions and dedication to the jazz community.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

