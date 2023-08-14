Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Rod Stewart and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Jennifer Lopez showed off her karaoke skills in Italy over the weekend. The singer was spotted at the Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul) in Capri, where she serenaded the crowd with Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" and later broke into her own hit "Let's Get Loud."

Rod Stewart is helping to promote his son Sean's pajama brand, Dirty Weekend. The rocker shared an Instagram post of himself modeling the pajamas and telling fans where they can order them. Sean's mom, Rod's ex-wife Alana Stewart, commented on the post, "So great that you're supporting Sean's clothing line. What a good, Papa!"

Idina Menzel says her ego took a hit when she first got cast as Lea Michele's mother on Glee, when she was 38 and Lea was 23. "You're worried you're not going to work again, and then people hire you to be someone's mother when you probably should be their older sister," she told Stellar magazine. "It just wasn't great for the ego." She went on to guest star on the show from 2010 to 2013.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

