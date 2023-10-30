Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Jason Mraz and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Used to have a little, now she has a lot. Jennifer Lopez has sold her former Bel-Air home for $34 million. The 8-acre estate was on the market for eight months before it was purchased by businessman Walter Wang and his wife, Shirley.

Jason Mraz has partnered with Michele's Granola for a new flavor, called the Mystical Magical Matcha Granola. The collaboration is named after Jason's newest album and combines matcha tea with a medley of fruit.

Major League Baseball has announced that Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem before game three of the World Series on Monday, October 30. The game takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, where the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers.

It would be cruel to let the music notes go without a Taylor Swift update. "Cruel Summer" is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row, just one week after it became Taylor's 10th career number one on the chart.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!