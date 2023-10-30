Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Jason Mraz and more

Used to have a little, now she has a lot. Jennifer Lopez has sold her former Bel-Air home for $34 million. The 8-acre estate was on the market for eight months before it was purchased by businessman Walter Wang and his wife, Shirley.

Jason Mraz has partnered with Michele's Granola for a new flavor, called the Mystical Magical Matcha Granola. The collaboration is named after Jason's newest album and combines matcha tea with a medley of fruit.

Major League Baseball has announced that Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem before game three of the World Series on Monday, October 30. The game takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, where the Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Texas Rangers.

It would be cruel to let the music notes go without a Taylor Swift update. "Cruel Summer" is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second week in a row, just one week after it became Taylor's 10th career number one on the chart.

