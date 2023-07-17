Music notes: Harry Styles, Rod Stewart and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Harry Styles' seven Madame Tussauds wax figures had their official debut Monday, July 17, at the wax museum's locations in Hollywood, New York, London, Amsterdam, Berlin, Singapore and Sydney.

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is where dreams come true. A chance meeting at one of Taylor's recent concerts landed one indie artist some major star power for their new music video. The indie artist, Claud, happened to run into actor Paul Rudd at the show and explained they had a song called "Paul Rudd" on their album. Next thing you know, Rudd is starring in Claud's music video for "A Good Thing."

Rod Stewart posed for a rare family photo with seven of his eight kids over the weekend. His wife, Penny Lancaster, shared the snap on Instagram. "Celebrating being together," she captioned the photo, adding #family #weddings #engagement #babies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

