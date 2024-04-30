Music notes: Goo Goo Dolls, Paula Abdul and more

On June 12, Goo Goo Dolls will release their 2004 live album Live in Buffalo on vinyl for the first time. The show, recorded in their hometown of Buffalo, New York, on July 4 of that year, features hits like "Iris," "Name," "Slide," "Broadway" and "Black Balloon." You can preorder the limited-edition clear vinyl now.

American Idol nostalgia vibes! Former judge Paula Abdul has posted an adorable video of herself doing a dance routine with season 7 runner-up David Archuleta. The video came in response to a medley of Paula's hits that David performed in her honor at the Queerty Awards on March 12.

Travis Kelce seems to be taking Taylor Swift down to "Florida!!!" The couple will join Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, The U.S. Sun reports. "Travis sees that Taylor is falling in love with sports, and he is excited to take her there, as she also wants to know more and more about his passions," a source told the outlet. The trip will take place right before Taylor starts the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.