Music notes: Goo Goo Dolls, Paula Abdul and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale

On June 12, Goo Goo Dolls will release their 2004 live album Live in Buffalo on vinyl for the first time. The show, recorded in their hometown of Buffalo, New York, on July 4 of that year, features hits like "Iris," "Name," "Slide," "Broadway" and "Black Balloon." You can preorder the limited-edition clear vinyl now.

American Idol nostalgia vibes! Former judge Paula Abdul has posted an adorable video of herself doing a dance routine with season 7 runner-up David Archuleta. The video came in response to a medley of Paula's hits that David performed in her honor at the Queerty Awards on March 12.

Travis Kelce seems to be taking Taylor Swift down to "Florida!!!" The couple will join Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, The U.S. Sun reports. "Travis sees that Taylor is falling in love with sports, and he is excited to take her there, as she also wants to know more and more about his passions," a source told the outlet. The trip will take place right before Taylor starts the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!