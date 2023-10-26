Music notes: Elton John, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Elton John thanked Madonna for a tribute she gave during a Celebration Tour performance honoring the 40.4 million lives that have been lost to AIDS. "Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS," Elton wrote on Instagram. "We must keep using our voices and platforms to ensure everyone has the opportunity to live full and healthy lives."

Want to spend your Halloween with Taylor Swift? Then AMC Theatres has the treat for you. The theater chain announced that tickets to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film are only $13.13 in any format on October 31. "Look what the fans made us do," read the announcement post on AMC Theatres' Instagram.

The 2023 Curebound Concert for Cures, the sold-out event that was headlined by Ed Sheeran on October 20, raised $5.5 million for cancer research. "I was excited to team up with Curebound for this very special one-night only concert in San Diego," Ed said in a statement. "It is a brilliant night for a great cause."

Britney Spears has launched a new merchandise line called the Legendary Quote collection, in tandem with the release of her new memoir, The Woman in Me. The collection features apparel that celebrates her biggest hits. Britney's also reintroducing her first fragrance, Curious by Britney Spears, which originally launched in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

