Music notes: Elton John, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Elton John is on cloud nine after receiving an Emmy on Monday night, which made him an EGOT winner. "Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful," Elton wrote on Instagram. "Whilst I am gutted that I couldn't be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos ... my heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote."

Taylor Swift gave Ebon Moss-Bachrach his flowers after he won a Critics Choice Award on Sunday night. In his acceptance speech, Ebon thanked Taylor, who he credited as his scene partner. His character Richie has a scene in season 2 of The Bear where he belts out to "Love Story (Taylor's Version)" during his drive home. "Congratulations!!" Taylor wrote on X, formerly Twitter. She also included her signature hand heart emoji next to the message, a key symbol of the Fearless era.

We now have our first look at Boy George as he returns to Broadway in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. In a new preview for his turn in the Tony-winning musical, the former Culture Club frontman winks and says, "Bit more rouge, yes?" to the camera. He takes over the role of Harold Zidler in a limited engagement, starting on February 6 and running through May 12.

