Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and more

is celebrating one year since launching The Chromatica Ball. She posted a message about it on Instagram Tuesday, saying that she's "so blessed" to have the support of friends, family and fans. "There’s nothing like live performance," she continues. "Singing, dancing, playing piano, wearing costumes that are high fashion and directing the show is a true joy for me. And there’s nothing quite like being on stage when the audience is finally in the stadium. That’s when the show becomes complete. Not until then. Sending love. and peace too."