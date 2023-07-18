Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at Blue Note jazz club in New York City Monday night, taking the stage with his pal Frédéric Yonnet, a French harmonica player. According to SPIN, the two performed Ed's "Shape of You," as well as covers of Nina Simone's "Be My Husband," Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" and Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."

Lady Gaga is celebrating one year since launching The Chromatica Ball. She posted a message about it on Instagram Tuesday, saying that she's "so blessed" to have the support of friends, family and fans. "There’s nothing like live performance," she continues. "Singing, dancing, playing piano, wearing costumes that are high fashion and directing the show is a true joy for me. And there’s nothing quite like being on stage when the audience is finally in the stadium. That’s when the show becomes complete. Not until then. Sending love. and peace too."
Madonna shared some selfies on Instagram Tuesday, following her hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection last month. In the photos, she snuggles a purple stuffed toy. She also posted a photo of herself embracing a bunch of pink roses, captioning it with a quote: “'A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.' Thank You."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!