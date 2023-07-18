Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and more

Ed Sheeran surprised fans at Blue Note jazz club in New York City Monday night, taking the stage with his pal Frédéric Yonnet, a French harmonica player. According to SPIN, the two performed Ed's "Shape of You," as well as covers of Nina Simone's "Be My Husband," Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" and Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."

Lady Gaga is celebrating one year since launching The Chromatica Ball. She posted a message about it on Instagram Tuesday, saying that she's "so blessed" to have the support of friends, family and fans. "There's nothing like live performance," she continues. "Singing, dancing, playing piano, wearing costumes that are high fashion and directing the show is a true joy for me. And there's nothing quite like being on stage when the audience is finally in the stadium. That's when the show becomes complete. Not until then. Sending love. and peace too."

Madonna shared some selfies on Instagram Tuesday, following her hospitalization for a serious bacterial infection last month. In the photos, she snuggles a purple stuffed toy. She also posted a photo of herself embracing a bunch of pink roses, captioning it with a quote: "'A single rose can be my garden. A single friend my world.' Thank You."

