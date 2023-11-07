Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ed Sheeran is marking the release of his album Autumn Variations with a limited guitar drop. Made through his brand Sheeran Guitars, this new guitar is only available through the autumn season. Featuring an "Autumn Leaves" Spanish Cedar fingerboard inlay and an acorn bridge inlay design, the Autumn Variations guitar will cost you $1,232.95.

Rob Thomas is filling in for another famous Rob — Rob McElhenney — in a new commercial for Aviation Gin. Because McElhenney could not legally appear in the ad, Matchbox Twenty's Thomas answered the call to fill in. "I already like you better than other Rob," Aviation Gin co-founder Ryan Reynolds said to Thomas in the ad.

If you're an Elton John fan and a Marmite lover, you're in luck. The new, limited-edition Elton John Marmite jar, released in benefit of the Elton John AIDS Foundation, is here — but only in the U.K. The collaboration celebrates 50 years of Elton's album Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and is available for purchase in Sainsbury's stores across the pond.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!