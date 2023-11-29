Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

Ta-da! For her next trick, Dua Lipa will release an extended edit of her new single, "Houdini," on Thursday. "It's partyyy seasooonnnnn. I really wanted to make an extended version of Houdini for you guys to dance to so Houdini Extended Edit is out tomorrow at midnight wherever you are!" Dua texted all fans on her mailing list on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift's Eras era is shaping up to be her most successful yet. According to Billboard estimates, The Eras Tour is set to become the highest-grossing global tour of all time. While official revenue and attendance records have not been reported, Billboard estimates an average of about $14 million was made per show.

Josh Groban will miss two performances of Sweeney Todd on Broadway this week. "I'm terribly sorry to miss wed night and Thursday night," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "I unexpectedly lost someone very dear to me and I'm going to pay my respects at his funeral. I don't take these things lightly and I appreciate your understanding."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.