Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

Dua Lipa is celebrating her first Golden Globe nomination for the song "Dance the Night" from Greta Gerwig's Barbie. "wow waking up a Golden Globe nomineeeeeee!!!" Dua wrote on Instagram. "This barbie is so grateful!" Dua will also appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, where she'll join Seth for a new edition of his popular segment "Day Drinking."

Britney Spears is speaking out about how it feels to be single. "It's so weird being single … I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," Britney wrote on Instagram. "I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all … I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve … But I'm definitely changing all that."

Did Tony Romo out himself as a Tayvis shipper? The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback commentated the CBS broadcast of Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills. When the camera panned to Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, Romo mistakenly called her Travis' wife. "As you see, Kelce's wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience," Romo said. He quickly corrected himself, "I'm sorry, girlfriend." His fellow commentator Jim Nantz joked about the mistake: "You don't know something we don't know, do you?"

Bruno Mars is headed back to Las Vegas. The Grammy winner has scheduled five shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in February 2024. General public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

