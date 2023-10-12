Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

After wiping her socials, Dua Lipa seems to be tiptoeing into her new era. She's posted a photo of herself with her hair dyed red and the caption, "miss me?" If you follow the link in her Instagram Story, you're taken to her website, where a message reads, "Sign up for..." followed by the flashing words "joy, optimism, fun, energy, passion and happiness." When you click on that, those words stop flashing and stop on "energy," and the message says, "Sign up for energy." Could this be the name of a new single?

If you've been tracking Traylor's every move, reports say that Taylor Swift will be at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos Thursday. Stay tuned!

Christina Aguilera has unveiled a big chunk of her new collaboration with chart-topping rapper Latto on Instagram: It's actually a commercial for the British food delivery app Just Eat. "Love when worlds collide! It was amazing to work with my girl @Latto777," Christina wrote. "We had such a fun time on set."

