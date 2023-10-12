Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

By Andrea Tuccillo and Andrea Dresdale

After wiping her socials, Dua Lipa seems to be tiptoeing into her new era. She's posted a photo of herself with her hair dyed red and the caption, "miss me?" If you follow the link in her Instagram Story, you're taken to her website, where a message reads, "Sign up for..." followed by the flashing words "joy, optimism, fun, energy, passion and happiness." When you click on that, those words stop flashing and stop on "energy," and the message says, "Sign up for energy." Could this be the name of a new single?

If you've been tracking Traylor's every move, reports say that Taylor Swift will be at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos Thursday. Stay tuned!

Christina Aguilera has unveiled a big chunk of her new collaboration with chart-topping rapper Latto on Instagram: It's actually a commercial for the British food delivery app Just Eat. "Love when worlds collide! It was amazing to work with my girl @Latto777," Christina wrote. "We had such a fun time on set."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!