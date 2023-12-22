Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Dua Lipa is thrilled that the Motion Picture Academy has put "Dance the Night" on the shortlist of the 15 compositions eligible for a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. "This Barbie has made the Oscars 2024 shortlist with 'Dance The Night,'" Dua wrote on Instagram. "thank you to @theacademy !!!! What a dreaaaam!!!!"

Ingrid Michelson is poking fun at post-holiday blues in a new parody song. Duetting with Tom McGovern, Ingrid sings about how people feel when Christmas is over, and they can no longer watch Elf or drink pumpkin spice-flavored beverages: "Now what?/What do we do with our lives?/This sucks/Can we just sit here and cry?/We were so happy in the morning, but the magic's run out/So now what?/What the f*** do we now?"

Patrick Mahomes has nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke about his teammate Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor in a CBS Mornings interview on December 22. "She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see," Patrick said. "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom ... and she's part of the team."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!