Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

Dua Lipa is thrilled that the Motion Picture Academy has put "Dance the Night" on the shortlist of the 15 compositions eligible for a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. "This Barbie has made the Oscars 2024 shortlist with 'Dance The Night,'" Dua wrote on Instagram. "thank you to @theacademy !!!! What a dreaaaam!!!!"

Ingrid Michelson is poking fun at post-holiday blues in a new parody song. Duetting with Tom McGovern, Ingrid sings about how people feel when Christmas is over, and they can no longer watch Elf or drink pumpkin spice-flavored beverages: "Now what?/What do we do with our lives?/This sucks/Can we just sit here and cry?/We were so happy in the morning, but the magic's run out/So now what?/What the f*** do we now?"

Patrick Mahomes has nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke about his teammate Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor in a CBS Mornings interview on December 22. "She's top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it's really cool to hear about and to see," Patrick said. "She's just part of Chiefs Kingdom ... and she's part of the team."

