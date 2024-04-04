Music notes: Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Get ready for another taste of Dua Lipa's new album, Radical Optimism: She'll release a new single, "Illusion," on April 11. Meanwhile, you can preorder a version of the album with alternative artwork for a limited time.

What's Lady Gaga teasing now? On her Instagram Story, she posted a montage of work from famed video and film director Mark Romanek, who's directed iconic music videos for MadonnaMichael JacksonTaylor SwiftFiona AppleNine Inch Nails and more. Does this mean Romanek is directing something for Gaga? Stay tuned.

Spice Girl Mel B has claimed she got kicked out of the WhatsApp group chat she has with the rest of the girls because she won't stop teasing that the group is doing "something." Appearing on the U.K. show This Morning, Mel said, "That always happens to me because I say things. You know, I get so excited when it comes to Spice Girls, because it is 30 years. And, you know, we've got a lot to celebrate -- the fact that we're all still healthy and living life and all talking still. It's nice."

Billy Joel has shaved another $5 million off the price of his mansion in Palm Beach County, Florida, Newsday reports. Originally listed at just under $65 million in 2019, it was subsequently reduced to $54.9 million in February. Now, the property can be had for the low, low price of $49.9 million, but Joel is not leaving Florida: The Palm Beach Post reported that in January, the Piano Man bought a mansion in Boca Raton for $29 million. He also owns several properties in his native Long Island, New York.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

