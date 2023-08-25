Music notes: Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and more

By Andrea Dresdale

Dua Lipa's song from the Barbie soundtrack, "Dance The Night," has become her fourth #1 hit back home in England. It's the first time a British solo female artist has topped the U.K. chart in more than 12 months — the last artist to do it was Kate Bush, with her Stranger Things-powered throwback track "Running Up That Hill."

If you thought Taylor Swift was going to start to repeat surprise songs when she moved her Eras Tour to a different country, you thought wrong. Her show Thursday in Mexico City featured two songs she'd never played live before: the Lover track "I Forgot That You Existed" and the Midnights song "Sweet Nothing," co-written with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Miley Cyrus isn't the only one remembering that she "Used To Be Young." Legendary actress Diane Keaton has posted a montage of photos of herself as a young woman, soundtracked to Miley's new single. Miley reposted it on her own Story.

Josh Groban is thrilled to be over his bout with COVID-19, which sidelined him from his Broadway musical Sweeney Todd for quite a few days. He returned to the show on Thursday night and posted a video on his Instagram Story thanking fans for welcoming him back. But he warned that he probably wouldn't do any stage door meet-and-greets for the next couple of days, for the safety of all involved.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

