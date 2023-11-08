Music notes: Debbie Gibson, OneRepublic and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale

Debbie Gibson will be honored at the 2024 She Rocks Awards. The event, which celebrates groundbreaking, innovative women in the music and audio industry, will take place in California on January 25. Other honorees include Laura KarpmanSylvia Massy and Kelsy Karter.

One day, years in the future, a headbanger will be sitting on the British throne. Prince William has revealed the musical tastes of his sons. According to the U.K. paper The Express, Prince William told pop group OneRepublic that his youngest son, Prince Louis, is a big fan of their songs, while his oldest son, Prince George, is an AC/DC fan.

