Music Notes: Céline Dion, Elton John and more

Pics or it didn't happen? Céline Dion has posted photographic proof that she attended The Rolling Stones' Las Vegas concert on May 11. Céline, wearing a red dress and heels, is seen posing with Stones frontman Mick Jagger, her twins, Nelson and Eddy, and her oldest son, Rene-Charles. She captioned the photo, "What an incredible show! A very special thanks to @mickjagger for warmly welcoming my family. You got us rocking!"

And speaking of music legends posing together on Instagram, Elton John posted a photo of himself and husband David Furnish at the new exhibition of their personal photography collection at London's Victoria & Albert Museum. Joining them for the photo were Beatles legend Paul McCartney and two of his children, as well as Olivia Harrison, wife of the late George Harrison.

And while we're on the topic of legends, Gloria Estefan will receive the Legend award at the 2024 Billboard Latin Women In Music celebration, which will air on Telemundo on June 9 and stream on Peacock. The Legend honor is for artists who have left a "unique and immeasurable legacy and have significantly impacted the industry throughout their careers with their musical work." According to Billboard, Gloria is the most successful Latin "crossover" artist in history.

