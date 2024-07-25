Music notes: Céline Dion, Taylor Swift and more

Sabrina Carpenter's European fans have another chance to see her on tour. The singer announced new dates for the Short n' Sweet European tour leg on Thursday. "new tour dates for u, europe," Team Sabrina wrote on Instagram. "on sale with the remaining shows tomorrow @ 10am local time."

Taylor Swift sent love Hamburg's way after performing The Eras Tour in the German city this week. "Hamburg!! I loved those crowds so so so much. AND we got a rain show night one, unlocking Fuzzy Hair Me for the evening," Taylor wrote on Instagram. "Been having a blast watching these new Eras crowd traditions unfold all throughout Europe… You guys are seriously so creative."

Selena Gomez shared a sweet photo dump of pictures of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, to her Instagram on Wednesday. "Thank you for sharing your life with me today and everyday," Selena captioned the photos.

Céline Dion sent love Billy Joel's way on Thursday as he closes out his Madison Square Garden residency. "Congratulations to my long-time friend Billy Joel on closing out your historic 10-year residency today at New York City's Madison Square Garden (a venue that is also near and dear to my heart)," Celine wrote on Instagram. "You have us in a 'New York State of Mind.'"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.