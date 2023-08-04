Music notes: Céline Dion, Pink and more

Céline Dion's sister Claudette is giving an update on the singer's health condition after Céline revealed last year that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome. Claudette tells Le Journal de Montréal in a statement translated from French that Céline is "working hard" and listening to "the great researchers of this rare disease." She also says she believes Céline needs "rest most of all." Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms.

Pink once again paid tribute to the late Sinead O'Connor, this time at her concert in New York City Thursday night. The singer and special guest Brandi Carlile sang a duet of "Nothing Compares 2 U," similar to their tribute performance in Cincinnati on July 26. Pink called Sinead, "One of the most brave, outspoken, put-it-all-on-the-line-no-matter-what-happens kind of woman. I respected her so much."

The producers of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical announced the show is expanding its partnership with the Parkinson's Foundation. When you purchase a ticket using the code "PARKFOUND," a donation of $199 will be made to the foundation. Diamond was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.