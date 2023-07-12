Music notes: Cher, Maroon 5 and more

By Andrea Tuccillo and Jill Lances

Want to see your favorite artists for less this summer? Live Nation is doing a Summer's Live promotion, which offers four concert tickets for $80 to select shows in Las Vegas while inventory lasts. Shows from Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Rod Stewart and more are included in the deal; presales begin Tuesday, July 18.

Cher is dropping a deluxe edition of her 1995 album, It's a Man's World, which features a selection of remixes, and she's just dropped one of them, "Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix)." It's a Man's World (Deluxe Edition) is being released July 14 digitally and as a four-LP or two-CD set.

Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste has released the new song “Drink Water,” featuring producer Jon Bellion and Nigerian singer Fireboy DML. The track is the latest release off Jon’s upcoming album, World Music Radio, out August 18, following the lead single, "Calling Your Name."

