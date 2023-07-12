Music notes: Cher, Maroon 5 and more

Want to see your favorite artists for less this summer? Live Nation is doing a Summer's Live promotion, which offers four concert tickets for $80 to select shows in Las Vegas while inventory lasts. Shows from Maroon 5, Jonas Brothers, Rod Stewart and more are included in the deal; presales begin Tuesday, July 18.
Cher is dropping a deluxe edition of her 1995 album, It's a Man's World, which features a selection of remixes, and she's just dropped one of them, "Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Mix)." It's a Man's World (Deluxe Edition) is being released July 14 digitally and as a four-LP or two-CD set.
