Music notes: Cher, Wham! and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Cher is commemorating the anniversary of her 1987 film Moonstruck. In a social media post Monday, the singer wrote, "The most fun I ever had and it changed my life forever. Released 36 years ago today."

Not only does Taylor Swift support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at his football games, she makes him baked goods, too. Retired NFL star Bernie Kosar told a podcast Tuesday that Taylor made cinnamon buns for Travis ahead of the September 24 Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears.

Welcome to Wrexham meets Wham! Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney shared a fan-edited single cover for Wham!'s "Last Christmas" that put their faces over George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley's. A second fan-edited image placed them on the cover of Wham!'s 1983 album, Fantastic. "WREXHAM!" McElhenney captioned the pics.

