Music notes: Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson & more

Celine Dion is marking Pride month with a new "Love Is Love" playlist. The 81-song playlist features tunes like Tina Turner's "The Best," Shania Twain's "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," Harry Styles' "Late Night Talking" and Katy Perry's "I Kissed a Girl," as well as Celine's "The Gift" and "I'll Be" from the Love Again soundtrack. In announcing the list, Celine tweeted, "Only love, only love, only love, only love is the gift! Love is for everyone, no matter who you are, where you're from and who you want to love! Be yourself and be loud!"

It sounds like Kelly Clarkson is thinking about taking her 2015 single "Piece by Piece" out of her set list. The emotional song has her singing about her absentee father and how her husband at the time, Brandon Blackstock, was there for their first child. But she now admits the song was more "hopeful" than total truth. She tells The Hollywood Reporter, "A lot of that song is about what I desired and what I hoped and what I saw in someone." Now that her marriage to Blackstock is over, she notes, "I might not be singing that song again."

We've got our first taste of the new collaboration between Jonas Brothers and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The K-pop stars dropped a snippet of the track, "Do It Like That," on TikTok, with the group dancing along to the tune in the studio. "Do It Like That," produced by Ryan Tedder, will drop July 7.

Andy Grammer will be treating our troops and their families to some live music this summer. The singer will take part in Armed Forces Entertainment's summer concert series, Heat Wave, which consists of three tours running from June 30 to July 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.